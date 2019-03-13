Khushi Kapoor photos: One of the most talked-about star kids of Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor has yet again created a buzz on the internet. The diva took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her in a regal white attire where she can be seen posing with utmost elegance. Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's latest Instagram post!

Daughter of legendary actor Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is definitely a star in making. With her mesmerizing looks and ever-charming face, the diva has already started increasing her fan following. Recently, she even graced the grand wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta along with the bigwigs of Bollywood and caught eyes for her stunning attire.

This time too, the upcoming Bollywood diva is winning hearts for her fashionable outfit. The Starkid has definitely got it in veins and knows how to slay it every time. In her latest Instagram post, Khushi Kapoor can be seen donning a regal white attire and posing like a pro. The young lady is wearing a white lehenga with complete work of pearl and is posing with ultimate grace. Khushi Kapoor opted for a sleek low ponytail and accessorized her look with a pearl earring. Take a look!

Well, this is not the first time that Khushi Kapoor has taken the internet by a storm with her astonishing photos. She keeps on hogging headlines for her hot looks. Following the path of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is also planning to enter Bollywood. After completing her college, Khushi Kapoor might officially bag a film and kickstart her career. The Instagram profile of the diva is quite impressive and definitely indicates that Khushi Kapoor is a Bollywood star in making. Take a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos!

