Khushi Kapoor photos: Apart from the bigwigs, this soon-to-be star also took part in Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding celebrations and mesmerised people with her eccentric looks. It was Khushi Kapoor, sister of Janhvi Kapoor and younger daughter of later actor Sridevi.

Khushi Kapoor is indeed a Bollywood diva in the making

Khushi Kapoor photos: The Ambani family is currently busy with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2019, and undoubtedly it is going to be an extravaganza. The pre-wedding ceremonies commenced in Switzerland and several Bollywood celebs were seen attending the event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were among the few celebs who turned the wedding celebrations into a star-studded event at St Moritz.

The beauty was seen donning a beige-coloured evening gown that she carried beautifully and flawlessly. The minimal accessories and makeup added oomph to her attire. Khushi also chose to tuck her hair neatly cropping up her perfect jawline and long neck.

The fact needs an admittance that the star-kid is born with an impeccable fashion taste. She is indeed a born fashionista like other star kids and barely shies away from showing it off. Here’s take a look at her latest pictures:

