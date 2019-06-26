Khushi Kapoor photos: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are back in the headlines for their adorable chemistry. The Dhadak actor recently shared stunning photos of her sister Khushi in which she had given her a makeover. With a shimmery eyeshadow and pink lips, Khushi Kapoor looks breathtaking in one of the photos.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most enviable sister duos of Bollywood. From being on top of their game when it comes to fashion to guarding each other’s secrets, the divas are thick as thieves. While Janhvi made her debut last year with Shashank Khaitan’s film Dhadak, the rumour mills around Khushi’s debut don’t seem to end anytime soon. Giving a glimpse of their amazing bond, Janhvi shared a series of photos on her official Instagram stories.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi revealed that she has given her little sister a makeover. Dressed in a black and blue jumper, Khushi looks stunning with a coat of mascara, pink cheeks and mauve lipstick. Meanwhile, in another photo, Khushi can be wearing a shimmery eyeshadow on eyes and striking a sexy pose for the camera.

A few days back, Khushi Kapoor made headlines as she was spotted yawning at the airport. Dressing in a purple jumper, black lowers, black sandals and a no-makeup face, Khushi looked every bit of adorable as she let go of her star kid status.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for her upcoming film RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

