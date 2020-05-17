After Janhvi Kapoor, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor has released her quarantine tape. In the tape, Khushi has opened up about her insecurities and being trolled.

Hailing from a filmy background comes with its own set of insecurities and issues. Being the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor and younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor, it is no different for 19-year-old Khushi Kapoor. Inspired by Janhvi Kapoor’s quarantine tapes, which she released recently on her Instagram account, Khushi Kapoor has now released her own tape, speaking about dealing with fame, insecurities and trolls.

In the clip shared by Khushi Kapoor, she calls herself a normal 19-year-old and says that she isn’t the person who she is yet but is definitely growing. She finds it rewarding to be showered with appreciation without even doing anything to deserve it. What makes it worth it all for her is the power to make someone else happy.

On being the receiving end of criticism, Khushi said that she is shy and awkward, The hate does get to her and doesn’t really know how to handle it. Her self esteem issues and insecurities step from that. Ever since her childhood, people have trolled her not looking like her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor. They would point it out and make fun of her. She wasn’t the healthiest growing up and it did affect her eating pattern and dressing.

However, she has eventually realised that one should learn to be comfortable in one’s own skin. The only way to deal with these kind of emotions are to say f**k it, put one self out there and do what one feels like doing. Khushi Kapoor is currently in college. Amid the lockdown, she has been treating her admirers with entertaining TikTok videos.

