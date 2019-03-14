Khushi Kapoor sexy photo: Late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is the sister of Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has been winning the Internet with her stunning Instagram photos.

Khushi Kapoor sexy photo: Social media sensation Khushi Kapoor, who is the younger daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has already become a star much before her Bollywood debut and her popularity on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter is proof. Khushi Kapoor keeps sharing her hot and sexy pictures and videos on her official Instagram account which set the Internet on fire and her latest Instagram photos have been breaking the Internet. Dressed in a sultry white high-slit gown, Khushi Kapoor looks breathtaking as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera.

With over 45,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, Khushi Kapoor is surely the star in the making. Soon after the phenomenal Bollywood debut of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, everyone is waiting for Khushi Kapoor to step into Bollywood and show her talent. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor made a powerful debut last year with Karan Johar’s film Dhadak which was an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood.

However, Khushi Kapoor is yet to sign her Bollywood film and everyone is waiting for the day when she will be launched in Bollywood.

