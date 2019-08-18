Khushi Kapoor, Shanya Kapoor pool pictures take the Internet by storm: Khushi Kapoor and Shanya Kapoor's pictures from a pool party in Bali are doing the rounds on the Internet. The two beauties look gorgeous while chilling at a poolside.

That’s how Kapoor sisters had fun in Bali: Khushi Kapoor, Shanya Kapoor pool pictures take the Internet by storm: Khushi Kapoor is indeed the star in making. Her sister, Jhanvi Kapoor, has already made her debut in the Bollywood and holds some A-listed projects in her kitty. Coming to Khushi, the beauty has gone through a massive transformation since her childhood. Khushi has already proved herself as a fashionista, giving fashion buffs some major style goals out there. Recently, the beauty made heads turns on a poolside along with her sister Shanaya Kapoor. The two beauties were chilling in Bali at a close friend’s extravagant wedding. Once again, the beauties have slayed the social media platforms without making any extra efforts.

In the picture that has been doing the rounds on social media. Khushi can be seen donning a mustard floral dress paired with beautiful gold jewellery. On the other hand, Shanya has worn a white bralette paired with black denim shorts. The wet tresses of both the divas are adding oomph to the picture. Here’s take a look at the picture:

Reports said that the Kapoor family headed to Bali to attend the wedding of Sridevi’s close friend, Rakhee Punjabi’s son. The entire looked glamorous while attending the wedding festivities in Bali. The reports also said that Neha Kakkar and Latrina Kaif also performed at the wedding. The wedding did miss the presence of Janhvi Kapoor.

Here’s take a look at the pictures of Kapoor family that has taken Instagram by storm:

https://www.instagram.com/khushikapoorworld/

