Late Indian actor Sridevi who is still remembered for her superb work in the film industry is no doubt missed by whole nation. But her little gems Janhvi and Khushi were the closest to their mother and her demise left them with deep scars. Sridevi passed last year and left the whole nation in tears. Elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor who had recently debuted in Bollywood was caught talking about her traumatic phase but younger one, Khushi Kapoor never came up in public to speak about it. Khushi might not have expressed how much she misses her mom but her tattoo did the job.

Yes! Janhvi Kapoor, who got beautifully dolled up for the occasion of Isha Ambani’s engagement, was captured in frames by Manish Malhotra too as the doll was carrying one of his pieces. Right after Manish Malhotra took to his official Instagram handle to post the photo, we spotted this tattoo on starkid’s left side of torso. First of all, the spot she chose to get inked is really very close to where our heart resides. Secondly, the tattoo has roman numerals which have a deep meaning. It might leave you puzzled but Khushi has got inked her birthdate, her mom Sridevi’s birth date, her father Boney Kapoor’s birth date and also, her loving sister Janhvi’s birth date all together in roman values.

With an extremely deep and emotional connect, the tattoo shows how much Khushi values her family. Although you might have got a dig into Khushi’s life but here’s a good news coming your way. The diva has also slided her mind towards acting, following the footsteps of her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, she wanted to pursue a career in modelling but now, her father Boney Kapoor himself confirmed Khushi’s interest for Bollywood movies.

