She will be seen in Kalank, Kabir Singh, Good News, among many others

Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani, who will soon be seen in Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama which also stars Ram Charan in the lead role, has been killing the Internet with her airport looks! In the latest photo shared by one of the fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Kiara Adavi is seen in a white suit with a pink floral dupatta and is looking way too cute as she poses for the paparazzi with her blue shades.

Kiara Advani became a popular name in the Indian film industry with her exceptional performance in Karan Johar’s web film Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film. Kiara Advani has previously worked in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and has several Bollywood films in her kitty!

She will be seen in big banner films such as Kalank, Kabir Singh, Good News, among many others. Kiara Advani is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra and their photos and videos keep surfacing on social media. She is one of the most stunning new faces in Bollywood.

