Kiara Advani airport photo: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been breaking the Internet with her latest airport look in which she is seen dressed in a pink suit.

Kiara Advani airport photo: Bollywood stunner Kiara Advani, who will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, is known for her sexy and adorable airport looks and avatars which set the Internet on fire! The diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi and her photos in which she is seen in an ethnic avatar have been shared by her fan pages. In the photo, we see Kiara Advani dressed in a stunning pink suit and she is looking too hot to handle! Her natural charm, flawless skin and the million dollar smile is breathtakingly beautiful.

Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Kabir Singh which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is the official remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy and is slated to hit the big screen on June 21 this year.

Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and later became immensely popular after starring in Karan Johar’s Netflix movie Lust Stories which also starred Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Kalank which tanked at the box office. After Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News. She has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Kiara Advani’s latest airport look has been breaking the Internet and has set the Internet ablaze.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App