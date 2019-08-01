Kiara Advani birthday bash: Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday last night in Mumbai and it was no less than a star-studded affair. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty among others attended the bash to wish Kiara a very happy birthday.

Kiara Advani birthday bash: Kiara Advani is one of the most promising new age actors of Bollywood. From Lust Stories to Kabir Singh, the actor has proved that she is here and here to stay. On July 31, the actor turned a year older and the industry insiders left no stone unturned to make her feel special. To celebrate her big day, Kiara threw a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai which saw whos and who of Bollywood in attendance.

Some of the names that found a name in the guest list were Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Punit Malhotra and Siddharth Roy Kapur among many others. At the birthday bash, Kabir Singh couple Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor also posed for the paparazzi. To wish her co-star, Shahid Kapoor had earlier shared a boomerang from the sets of Kabir Singh sets on his Instagram story.

Looking absolutely stunning, Kiara opted for a satin white dress paired with nude heels for her birthday. She completed her look with a matching crossbody bag with golden detailing and a silver neckpiece. For her hair and makeup, the actor opted for a middle-parted straight hairdo and dewy makeup. Needless to say, Kiara Advani is looking like a million dollars as she flaunts her beautiful smile in that gorgeous attire. The photos from the birthday bash are out now and making a lot of buzz of social media.

After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be seen in Good News co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, Indu Ki Jawani co-starring Aditya Seal, Shershaah co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Laxmmi Bomb co-starring Akshay Kumar.

