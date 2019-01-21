Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and an amazing dancer as well. Her dance video titled Cheez Badi has crossed 407 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan and also stars Mustafa.

Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani’s hit song Cheez Badi, which is a revised version of iconic song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, which also stars Mustafa, has crossed 407 million views on video-sharing platform YouTube. The song has been crooned by Udit Narayan & Neha Kakkar and the lyrics have been given by Anand Bakshi. In the video, we see Kiara Advani dressed in a sexy red dress and her hot dance moves will make you skip a heartbeat!

Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who shot to fame after her phenomenal performance in Karan Johar directorial Lust Stories which was a Netflix original web-series. Kiara Advani has previously featured in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Fugly, among many others. She has also featured in regional cinema and has worked in Telugu films such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, among a few others. Kiara Advani will be now seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank which stars many Bollywood A-listers. Kiara also has films like Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News.

Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses and has the sexiest curves and figure. Kiara Advani is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and they are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates. Kiara has a huge fan base on social media sites such as Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More