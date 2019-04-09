Bollywood hotties Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani have been turning up the heat on social media with their sizzling photos which have set the Internet on fire! While Kiara is looking seductive in a pink gown, Malaika looks tempting in a floral print bikini.

Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Kiara Adnavi have set social media on fire with their rocking Instagram photos which they recently shared on their respective Instagram profile. While Malaika Arora is looking tempting in a floral print bikini. The diva is seen posing in a sexy bikini at a beach and is flaunting her sultry flawless back! The Chaiyya Chaiyya sensation has been grabbing all attention ever since the news of her getting married to her longtime beau Arjun Kapoor started doing rounds on the Internet!

According to latest media reports, the duo is all set to tie the knot on April 19 this year in a private and low-key ceremony with close friends and family. There wedding is expected to take place in a Church. Malaika Arora, who is known as the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is one of the sexiest dancers in Bollywood and has featured in some iconic songs such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, among several others.

Lust Stories sensation Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is stealing the show in a sultry pink gown in which she is seen flaunting her sexy back and hot curves! Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

She made her grand entry into Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and later shot to fame after her stellar performance in Karan Johar directorial Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film.

Kiara Advani has a huge fan following on Instagram and the sizzling pictures and videos of the diva set social media on fire! She will also be seen in Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News.

