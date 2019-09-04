Kiara Advani Maggi dress: Netizens are trolling Kiara Advani's new dress in yellow, Calls her Ultra Cement Ki Bori and Masala Maggi. Within a couple of hours, the photo went viral and get more than 8 lakh likes. Check the photo below

Kiara Advani Maggi dress: Kiara Advani the rising star of Bollywood always makes her fans go gaga in every dress code she dons, but this time it went wrong, as netizens couldnt stop themselves, for posting hilarious comments on her yellow dress which she shot for a travel leisure magazine.

Kiara, today posted a photo of herself, donning a yellow colour dress and within a couple of hours, the photo got more than 8 lakh likes, while some fans praised her for her dress, while others posted some funny comment. A netizen wrote: if we cut the Ultra Cement sack, we will get something just like this dress, while others called her masala Maggi and wrote: when a person gets bored of having Maggi, it is easy to make a gown out of it. Best way to stop food wastage.

However, the diva also posted some of her stunning photos in which she can be seen slaying in black and multicolour dress, her fans also praised Kiara for having a unique fashion sense and within a couple of hours, her photo got more than 10 lakh likes and thousands of lovable comment.

Check the post:

Fashion cannot go wrong but sometimes gets blunder, and this is what happens to Kiara Advani, but meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur liked her photo in defence. On Kiara’s professional front, the diva is currently riding high with her box office hit Kabir Singh and with that, the diva has lot many films in her kitty, films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Indoo Ki Jawani.

