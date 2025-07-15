LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Kiara Advani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, What kind Of Delivery Did Kiara Advani Had?

Kiara Advani gave birth to a baby girl via normal delivery at Reliance Hospital on July 15. Both mother and child are doing well. The couple had announced their pregnancy in February with a heartfelt social media post.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 23:59:50 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday, July 15. Reports confirmed that the actress delivered the child through normal delivery at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai during the evening hours. Hospital staff attended to both mother and child, ensuring their good health post-delivery.

The couple’s family remained present at the hospital during the time of birth. The news of their daughter’s arrival quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans and celebrities extending wishes to the new parents.

Couple Had Announced Pregnancy in February

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had shared the news of their pregnancy in February this year through a heartfelt social media post. The couple uploaded a photo showing their hands holding a tiny pair of baby socks.

They captioned the image, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” The post received immense love from fans and the film fraternity, with many awaiting the arrival of their first child. The announcement added to the excitement around the couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2023.

Private Wedding In 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Only close friends and family attended the wedding. Since then, the couple has frequently posted glimpses of their personal life on social media. From romantic vacations to quiet dinners, their updates have kept fans engaged and emotionally connected to their journey as a couple. Their online presence continues to attract massive attention, especially with the recent addition to their family.

Tags: Bollywood Couple Gives Birthkiara advaniSiddharth Malhotra

