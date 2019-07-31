Kiara Advani recently turned cover girl for Hello Magazine. Dressed in a black crop top and skirt, the actor looks breathtaking in the cover photo shoot. Take a look at the photoshoot–

Kiara Advani is among the most stunning actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills and pictures. It seems that the actor has surprised her fans by turning as a cover girl for Hello magazine on the occasion of her birthday. In the cover picture, Kiara Advani can be seen donning a black crop top and a skirt. To add more to her looks, the actor is also wearing a gem-studded neckpiece. With soft curls and minimal makeup, the actor is looking breathtaking.

Sometime back, the actor also garnered attention when she walked the red carpet at India Couture Week 2019 in traditional attire. Her attire in the show was inspired by natural foliage patterns. Moreover, the actor also got featured as a cover girl for Filmfare.

Kiara Advani recently won hearts with her soft role in Sandeep Vanga’s film Kabir Singh. The actor shared the screens with Shahid Kapoor and the film became the highest grosser of 2019 by entering the club of Rs 300 crore. Currently, the actor is gearing up for rom-com film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to hit the silver screens on December 27.

After finishing up Good News, the actor will then collaborate with Akshay Kumar in the film Laxmmi Bomb which is a horror-comedy. After Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani will be seen in Shershaah which is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra which will hit the theatres in 2020. After finishing up with Good News and Shershaah, Kiara Advani will commence with the shoot for Indoo Ki Jawani.

