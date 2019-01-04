Actor Kiara Advani is making all the right choices when it comes to her film choices. As she continues to climb up the popularity charts and pave her way into the hearts of the audience, Kiara is impressing everyone with her sartorial fashion choices on social media. To kickstart the weekend with style, the diva has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account that is making jaws drop.
Donning an embellished lehenga styled with bangles and a bracelet, Kiara is seen striking a pose with sunglasses and taking up the hotness quotient. To amp up her look, Kiara is looking stunning in kohl-rimmed eyes, dark lip shade and soft curly hair in the sepia-toned photo. As in the picture and so on social media, Kiara is stealing all the attention with her glamorous desi avatar.
Post an impressive stint in films like Lust Stories and Bharat Ane Nenu, Kiara is gearing up for her film projects like Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite South Superstar Ram Charan, Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor and Good News alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Take a glimpse at Kiara Advani’s stunning Instagram profile here:
