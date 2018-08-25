Actor Kiara Advani is on a hit run at the box office ever since her debut film Fugly released on the big screens. From her successful stint in Fugly to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat Ane Nenu and Lust Stories, the actor’s career graph has reached a new high with every single film. On August 25, Kiara shared a new photo on her Instagram account in which she can be seen stealing hearts with her seductive expressions and bold body language.
Dressed in a black bralet styled with a fishnet sheer top, Kiara has styled the look with fresh and glowing makeup that is accentuating her stunning features. The photo has definitely sent the netizens in a meltdown and is ruling the social media with her latest photo. After a successful stint in Lust Stories, Kiara will be seen in Karan Johar’s film Good News. Good News stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh along with Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Here are some other photos of Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani: