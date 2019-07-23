Kiara Advani photos: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is grabbing headlines for her fantastic performance in Kabir Singh, recently walked the India Couture Week 2019 for Amit Aggarwal and slayed it in a red lehenga. The photos from the fashion show are making a buzz for all the right reasons.

Kiara Advani photos: Kabir Singh is 2018’s biggest release and has turned the stars for its leading lady Kiara Advani. As the film achieves new milestones at the box office, the actor is on a hit-run to win hearts and bag some of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood. Continuing her spree to make her fans go gaga over her, Kiara walked the ramp for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at India Couture Week 2019 and her photos from the event are too stunning to ignore.

In one of the photos shared by Kiara on her profile, she can be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a red plunging blouse, matching lehenga and a cut-out dupatta draped around her wrists. She further accentuated her look with an emerald choker necklace.

For her hair and makeup, Kiara opted for a half up half down hairdo and sultry makeup. Several photos and videos going viral on social media feature Kiara walking down the ramp like an absolute princess.

Last week, Kiara Advani penned a heartfelt note upon Kabir Singh completing a month at the silver screens. She wrote that every time she tried to express her feelings on the film Kabir Singh, she wouldn’t know where to begin. She would not be able to truly express how grateful she is to her team and the audience for making the film what it has become. While she is completely different than Preeti, she saw strength, conviction, her love and her passion. She couldn’t help but feel for the love story that everyone rooted for. After Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be seen in upcoming films like Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

