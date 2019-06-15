Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kabir Singh. On Saturday, Kiara shared her latest photos in which she is looking stunning in a white outfit.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani might not be a new entry in the block but she is capturing hearts and some of the most ambitious projects at an unprecedented rate. As she promotes her upcoming film Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor, the actor is leaving no opportunity to make a mark. Be it in terms of acting or fashion, Kiara is proving that she is finally here and here to stay.

In addition to her gorgeous looks, Kiara shared her latest look on her Instagram account today morning and it is absolutely stunning. Making heads turn, Kiara is seen dressed in a white cut-out crop top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She has paired the outfit with minimal accessories, wavy hair and sultry makeup, taking the glamour quotient a notch above.

In less than an hour, the photos have managed to garner more than 2 lakh likes. As she garners love and compliments in the comment section, fans are asking her if she would like to go on a date with them.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s other promotional looks:

Kiara Advani’s next Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor is slated to hit the silver screens next week on June 21. The songs of the film, as well as the trailer, have managed to make quite a buzz on social media. After Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be seen in films like Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar, Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Indoo Ki Jawani.

