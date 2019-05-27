Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor, has signed her first-ever female-centric film titled as Indoo Ki Jawani. Indoo Ki Jawani is a hilarious take on dating apps and will go on floors in September.

Indoo Ki Jawani: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is on a hit run at the cinema screens. With her impressive acting skills and mesmerising on-screen charm, Kiara is emerging as one of the most promising and bankable actors of 2019. As she continues to bag some of the most interesting upcoming films, the actor has added one more to the list. Marking a milestone in her career, Kiara has bagged her first ‘in and as’ lead film Indoo Ki Jawani.

Revolving around a girl named Indoo Gupta hailing from Ghaziabad, the film is based on her hilarious experiences on dating apps and how her left swipes and right swipes lead to interesting and witty situations. Indoo Ki Jawani will be helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta and bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. The film will mark Bengal filmmaker Abir Sengupta’s debut film in Bollywood and is expected to go on floors in September.

Speaking about the film, Kiara has shared with a news portal that her character Indoo is edgy, lovable and quirky. She has been doing a lot of workshops to master the dialect and added that she is really excited to start shooting for the film. On being asked if she has ever used a dating app, Kiara said that she has never used it personally but she has heard about a lot of fun experiences from her friends. However, those experiences are nothing in front of the story in the film.

Last seen in Kalank as Lajjo, Kiara Advani will also be seen in the upcoming film Kabir Singh alongside Kabir Singh. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 24. Post this, she has also been roped in for films like Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, Laxmmi Bomb alongside Akshay Kumar and Shershaah alongside her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

