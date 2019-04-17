Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde are taking social media by storm with their latest photoshoot. Kiara Advani is looking stunning in a pink pantsuit while Pooja Hegde is killing it with her expressions in her latest photoshoot. Workwise, Kiara Advani will be seen in Kabir Singh and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film Maharshi.

When it comes to setting the Internet on fire with their ultra-glamorous avatar, who can do it better than Tollywood actors Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde. From making waves in the Indian film industry with their blockbuster films to ruling social media with their too hot to handle photos, the duo knows how to keep their fans hooked to their Instagram profile. Kiara Advani, who will be seen in the upcoming film Kabir Singh, recently made a glamorous appearance at Times Power Women Awards in Pune.

In the photos shared by her stylist Aastha Sharma, Kiara can be seen looking like a boss lady in a pink pant-suit with a white bralet and nude heels. The blazer fits Kiara perfectly and is accentuating her curves. To complete the look, the actor has opted for a sultry eyeshadow and glossy lips, beachy hair waves and statement rings. Needless to say, Kiara looks effortlessly sexy in her semi-formal attire and making the fans go gaga over her.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s latest photos here:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who is anticipating the release of Maharshi co-starring Mahesh Babu, recently featured on the cover of a Health magazine. In one of the photos from the photoshoot, Pooja can be seen slaying with her adorable expressions that are enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 286,128 likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Helmed by the same director, i.e Sandeep Vanga, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi, on the other hand, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will get a worldwide release on May 9, 2019.

