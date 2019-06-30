Kiara Advani: Actor Kiara Advani is on cloud nine after the massive success of Kabir Singh, Kiara recently arrived in Delhi for her next film, to that Kiara shared a posted and captioned it, Memories!!! #miranadahousecollege had a shoot here for Kabir Singh and now she is back here for her next film. On the work front Kiara currently has many films in her kitty.

Kiara Advani gears up for her next film after success of Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani: After the massive success of Kabir Singh, Actor Kirara Advani is all set to shoot for her next movie. The film Kabir Singh was shot on various colleges of Delhi universities, and currently, Kiara arrived back in the national capital to shoot for her next film.

On Sunday Kiara shared an Instagram story and wrote ‘ Memories…Miranda House college. she had shot here for Kabir Singh and now she is back here for the next one. However, Kabir Singh on the box offices continues its golden rule even in its second week, despite the release of the fil Article 15.

Currently Kabir Singh total collection so far to around Rs 163.73 crore, the film was released in 3123 screens across the country.

Despite critics have unanimously slammed the film for its misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Critic Ananya Bhattacharya rated the movie and gave 1.5 stars out of 5 stars and wrote the women in Kabir Singh are beaten, kissed without consent, forced to take off their pants at knifepoint, slapped and treated like street dogs. Strike that. Kabir Singh dog gets a meatier role and better treatment than his women in this mess of a film.

According to the Trade analyst Kabir Singh continue its success momentum at the box office, it will cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the end of its 2nd week.

