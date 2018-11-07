It is the beautiful and colourful festival of Diwali and Bollywood celebs are celebrating it with high spirits! Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani and ace filmmaker Karan Johar completely stole the show at television producer Ekta Kapoor's pre-Diwali bash which was a grand and star-studded event!

While Kiara looked stunning and gorgeous in a red and silver lehenga-choli, director-producer Karan Johar rocked the party in a red and black sherwani! Karan Johar, who is known the fashion king of Bollywood, always manages to steal the show with his classy fashion sense and Kiara Advani, who shot to fame with Netflix film Lust Stories, is the new talk of the town all thanks to her stunning looks and charming personality!

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash was a big event where all the Bollywood celebrities showed up in their ethnic best! From Divyanka Tripathi to Mouni Roy, everyone was present and the photos and videos from the party have taken social media by storm! Here are other photos from the amazing and grand Diwali bash hosted by television queen Ekta Kapoor:

