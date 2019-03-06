Kiara Advani hot photoshoot: Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani who rose to fame from her debut movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is setting the internet on fire with her hot photos. The diva is all about style and elegance and leaves no chance to impress her fans on social media. This time too, she shared stills from her recent photoshoot, leaving fans amazed. Take a look!

Kiara Advani hot photoshoot: Kiara Alia Advani, popular with her stage name Kiara Advani is one of the most popular newbies of Bollywood who has left everyone spellbound with her superhot avatars. The new-gen beauty never fails to make a style statement with her stunning attires and is also quite popular for her hot photoshoots. The 26-year old actor stepped into Bollywood back in the year 2014 with the film fugly but got recognition with the Sushant Singh-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released in the year 2016.

The diva enjoys massive stardom and half credit goes to social media. Being an avid social media user, Kiara Advani keeps on sharing hot and happening stills of her which drives her fans crazy. Raising the temperatures with every post, Kiara Advani has given fashion goals to many out there. This time too, the actor posted photos from her latest photoshoot where she can be seen donning a gorgeous pink attire. The diva has been styled in the most stunning way and has paired white boots with her all-pink look. Striking the sexiest pose for the magazine’s cover, Kiara Advani is taking the internet by a storm. Take a look at the photos!

Kiara Advani stole the limelight when she gave a superb performance in Netflix’s film Lust Stories in the year 2018. People were surprised to see the different role she played and loved her for that. Kiara Advani is also an amazing dancer and swayed fans with her moves in the rewind version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

