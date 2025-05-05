Kiara Advani Makes Stunning Met Gala Debut in Gaurav Gupta Gown; Flaunts Baby Bump

Kiara Advani turned heads at her first-ever Met Gala, dazzling in a breathtaking ensemble by celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, confidently flaunted her baby bump in the custom-made gown, proving that maternity fashion can be just as glamorous.

Kiara Advani turned heads at her first-ever Met Gala, dazzling in a breathtaking ensemble by celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, confidently flaunted her baby bump in the custom-made gown, proving that maternity fashion can be just as glamorous.

And guess what? We got the inside scoop on how this iconic look came together! Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya dropped a behind-the-scenes video showing

Kiara trying on that futuristic breastplate and gown (yes, it’s as cool as it sounds)

Last-minute hair trials (because perfection takes time!)

Designer Gaurav Gupta explaining this year’s super-specific theme

Wait, What’s This Year’s Met Gala Even About?

Okay, real talk—this year’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” is all about celebrating Black dandy fashion (think: sharp suits, bold prints, and major attitude). It’s the first time in 20+ years the Met Gala’s focused just on menswear, but Kiara still found a way to slay in a custom maternity-friendly ensemble. Queen behavior.

From Pregnancy Announcement to Met Gala Moment

Remember when Kiara and Sidharth broke the internet with that adorable baby socks post in February? The caption—“The greatest gift of our lives”—had us all in feelings. Since then, they’ve been keeping it low-key… until NOW.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

And can we just say? Pregnancy looks GOOD on her. That glow? That confidence? That I’m-about-to-be-a-mom-and-still-outshine-everyone energy? Iconic.

Bollywood’s Met Gala Takeover

Kiara wasn’t the only desi star turning heads. Shah Rukh Khan with his Met debut was a sight for sore eyes, and Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas made her appearance at the Met Gala for the fifth time.

India’s fashion game at the Met has never been stronger, and we are here for it.