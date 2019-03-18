Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora sexy photos: In the latest Instagram posts, Malaika Arora is looking stylish in an all-white avatar while Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani is looking sexy in a red crop top as she gets clicked after her dance class.

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora sexy photos: Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani and dancing sensation Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram posts are setting the Internet on fire! While the MS Dhoni actress Kiara Advani is looking super sexy in a red bralette and black lowers as she got snapped outside her dance class, Chaiyya Chaiyya fame Malaika Arora looks classy and stylish in an all-white formal western suit as she arrives at DLF Emporio, New Delhi for Chivas 18 Alchemy.

Both Kiara and Malaika are two of the sexiest actresses in the Indian film industry who have a massive fan base across the country and paparazzi follow them everywhere. Interestingly, both Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani are fitness freaks and are often spotted outside their gym and pilate classes as well. Kiara Advani is a newcomer in Bollywood who shot to fame after playing a key role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story but gained immense popularity after her pathbreaking performance in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film co-starring Neha Dhupia and Vickey Kaushal.

Malaika Arora, who shot to fame after her phenomenal dance in Dil Se song Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Shah Rukh Khan, has given us sexy item numbers such as Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Kaal Dhamaal, Maahi Ve, Hoth Rasiley, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Munni Badnaam Hui Darling Tere Liye, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, among several others.

She has also hosted and judged several television reality shows such as Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, and a few others. She has been grabbing all the attention for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and rumours suggest that they both are set too tie the knot anytime soon this year.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Malaika Arora has also starred in several Bollywood films in cameo appearances such as Kaante, Housefull, Happy New Year, Housefull 2, Bichhoo, among others.

