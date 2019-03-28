Kiara Advani photo: Kiara Advani, who shot to fame after her amazing performance in Netflix Original film Lust Stories, has been breaking the Internet after her latest photo which she shared on her official Instagram account has been breaking the Internet!

Kiara Advani photo: Bollywood and Internet sensation Kiara Advani, who shot to fame after her breathtaking performance in Netflix Original film Lust Stories which was helmed by Karan Johar and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia, has been setting social media on fire with her astonishing Instagram posts. The stylish diva, who has more than 3 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, shared a new photo which has made all her millions of fans and followers fall in love with her even more.

Kiara Advani shared a glimpse from her Kalank song titled First Class and in the picture, she is looking royal in the vintage look. Dressed in a sexy lehenga-choli with maang-tika and a stunning pair of earrings, Kiara Advani is surely breaking the Internet after sharing this adorable picture on the photo-sharing app. Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational dancers in Bollywood and has also worked in regional cinema such as in Tamil and Telugu movies like Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara Advani, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2016 with sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was based on the life and achievements of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, gained immense popularity after her phenomenal performance in Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia starrer Lust Stories which was streamed on Netflix and was helmed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani has a couple of big Bollywood films in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank in a special song along with Varun Dhawan titled First Class. The song has become extremely popular among fans and Kiara Advani’s sexy performance and dance on the song is being loved by the audience. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

Kiara Advani’s latest photo which was shared by the Lust Stories fame on her Instagram account on Thursday morning has been breaking the Internet.

