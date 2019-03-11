Kiara Advani photo: One of the most sensational actresses in the Indian film industry, Kiara Advani has been winning the Internet with her sexy, hot and sultry photos which take the Internet by storm. In the latest picture, Kiara Advani looks super sexy in a pink crop top.

Kiara Advani photo: Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good News, has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos. A fan club of the Lust Stories actress shared a photo of the diva on photo-sharing app Instagram and the picture has gone viral on the Internet. Kiara Advani, on Monday, was spotted outside her dance class and she is looking stunning in a pink crop top with black lowers. Her classy shades are looking cool and her casual attire is to die for!

Kiara Advani is not only one of the most popular Bollywood actresses whose popularity is growing with each passing day but is also an Internet sensation with millions of followers on her official Instagram account. Kiara Advani impressed everyone with her phenomenal acting skills in Netflix original web-series Lust Stories which was helmed by Karan Johar.

Kiara Advani, who shot to fame after featuring in Neha Dhupia, Vickey Kaushal-starrer Lust Stories has previously worked in several films such as Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat Ane Nenu, Fugly, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, among many others. Apart from Good News, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Karan Johar-starrer multi-starrer film Kalank as well as in Kabir Singh.

