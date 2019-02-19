Kiara Advani photos: Bollywood hottie Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational divas of the industry who breaks the internet with every bomb photo of her. Enjoying a massive fan following, she creates a buzz every time she posts on social media. Well, these 5 photos are examples of it as they took the internet by a storm when Kiara posted on them Instagram.

Kiara Alia Advani better known with her stage name, Kiara Advani is emerging as one of the most talented new-gen actors. The diva is hot, sexy and beautiful and has all the qualities of a starlet. The 26-year old actor debuted in Bollywood back in the year 2014 with the film Fugly but rose to fame with Sushant Singh-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016. Although, Kiara had already made an impression on the audience by featuring multiple times in advertisements but got the real stardom with her character in Dhoni’s biopic.

One of the most appreciated performances of Kiara Advani was in the popular Netflix film Lust Stories in the year 2018 which made everyone a fan of her. The splendid acting of Kiara was applauded by the audience in the bold scene of Lust Stories. She starred in the famous series opposite Vicky Kaushal and their on-screen chemistry was loved and adored by fans. Kiara Advani also did the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu in the same year and received praises for it.

Well, recently, the actor attended the Asia Vision movie awards and brought back home an award for the title of Emerging Star of the year. The lady posted photos of her look from the event where she can be seen donning a stylish white gown, looking flawlessly beautiful. The hot and happening diva takes over the internet by a storm with every sexy still of her and leaves the fans drooling. There are multiple stunning stills of Kiara Advani that she posted on her official Instagram account which created a buzz on the internet.

Here are 5 best photos of Kiara Advani which will leave you breathless!

