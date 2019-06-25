While the movie is enjoying a successful run at the box office, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has taken up another project. The diva will now be seen in Guilty, a Netflix series produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Ruchi Narain. This will be her second Netflix collection after Lust Stories.

Kabir Singh’s female lead Kiara Advani has been turning the heat on social media with her pictures. In her latest Instagram post, the diva can be seen in a cool look. She curled her hair and wore a cap. She paired it with long straight black jeans and black boots. To this, she tied a red- checked shirt around her waist.

Within 36 minutes of the post, the picture has gained a fuming number of 173,058 likes. Kiara Advani is one of the most promising actresses in the industry and she is proving her worth with her stellar performances over the period of time.

To the picture, she added the caption as an actor its very exciting to do something out of comfort zone. She even thanked Karan Johar, the producer and Ruchi Narain, the director for giving her Guilty, the Netflix series.

Recently the diva was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. The movie revolves around the life a surgeon who takes a path of self-destruction when his ex-girlfriend marries someone else.

Kiara Advani was born on July 31, 1992. Her original name was Alia Advani which she changed to Kiara before the release of her first movie to avoid any confusions with Alia Bhatt.

The diva started her career with 2014 movie, Fugly. However, she is known for her 2016 movie, M.S. Dhoni: the Untold Story. In the sports biopic, she essayed her role as Sakshi Singh Rawat, wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni played by Sushant. Her other works include Machine, Lust Stories, a Netflix film, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She even made a special appearance in Kalank.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App