Kiara Advani photos: Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani has been stealing the show with her hot and sultry avatars in events and her public appearances. The lady is known for her amazing fashion choices and her stunning styles which make her millions of fans fall in love with her all over again! In the latest photo which was shared by Kiara Advani on her official Instagram account and was also circulated by one of her fan pages, the diva looks stunning in a sultry white gown with a stylish hairdo and green earrings!

Kiara Advani is one of the most promising new faces of Bollywood who made her mark in the Hindi film industry with her phenomenal performance in Karan Johar’s Netflix Original film Lust Stories in which she featured with Vicky Kaushal. Kiara Advani has also featured in other Bollywood films such as Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Fugly, Machine, among a few others. She is also known for her work in Telugu films and has featured in a few such as Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Kiara Advani will be now seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer film Kalank, Good News and Kabir Singh. She is also an Internet sensation.

