Bollywood latest diva Kiara Advani is making all the right choices which have bagged her movies with A-Lister stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. M.S Dhoni star Kaira Advani portrayed the role of Sakshi Dhoni which has made her a social media sensation with 2.2 million fans. Kiara's latest Instagram photo has garnered 183,253 likes and the comment section is jam-packed with compliments.

Bollywood’s budding actress Kiara Advani has been on roll ever since she featured in Netflix web series- lust stories. The diva is continuing her success streak with back-to-back public appearances whether it be in movies, photoshoots or attending events. M.S Dhoni star Kiara Advani is a social media sensation with 2.2 million fans on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Talking about her latest Instagram post from her Vogue Magazine shoot, Kiara is dressed in a Nikhita Tandon’s off-shoulder maroon shimmery thigh-high slit gown. She has complemented her look with diamond earrings and rings.

Item girl of remix song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the movie Machine, Kiara Advani in an interview with a leading daily said she does not differentiate between Bollywood or regional cinema and is keen to become a pan-India entertainer. Earlier this year, Kiara Advani featured in a Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu and considers herself fortunate that her first south Indian film became a blockbuster.

Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Kabir Sadanand’s comedy film Fugly opposite Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba and Jimmy Shergill. Workwise, Kiara will be next seen in Good News opposite A-Lister stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More