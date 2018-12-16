Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Good News opposite Diljit Dosanjh, is stealing hearts with her latest photo. Donning an all-red attire, the super-hot avatar of Kiara Advani in the photo is reminding us of Kareena Kapoor's character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The photo of the diva is taking social media by storm.

After an appreciative stint in Netflix series Lust Stories, Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most sought-after new-age actors of Bollywood. As she continues to win hearts with her on-screen charm, the diva always manages to rank high on fashion metre and sway fans with her breathtaking photos. On December 16, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she looks smoking hot.

Dressed in a red halter neck crop top paired with matching high waisted pants, Kiara is making a style statement as she poses against the backdrop of a red vintage car. With a ‘my lips but better’ lipstick shade, a stroke of eyeliner and silky straight hair, the diva is a sight to behold in her latest photoshoot.

Looking at the photo, we have been instantly reminded of Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo’s iconic all red avatar in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the photo here:

Interestingly, shared just an hour ago, the photo has already crossed 2 lakh likes on Instagram and the count seems unstoppable at this point. With the hotness quotient at its peak, the photo has been flooded with appreciative comments in the comment section, praising Kiara’s too hot to handle looks and undeniable charm.

Workwise, Kiara has started shooting for her upcoming film Good News in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With this, she will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy titled Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor.

