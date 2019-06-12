Bollywood star Kiara Advani's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy white jumpsuit has set the Internet ablaze. Have a look at her sultry photos!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been winning the Internet with her latest photo which she shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday evening. In the photo, we see Kiara Advani dressed in a white jumpsuit with a stunning neck piece and her curls are to die for! Kiara’s big brown eyes and her striking pose is making her look too hot to handle!

She is one of the most sensational Bollywood actresses who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and her performance in the movie was loved by fans as well as critics.

Kiara Advani has more than 4.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base across the country. Kiara Advani shot to fame after starring in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Kiara’s phenomenal performance in the film was loved by one and all. Kiara Advani was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

The film, however, tanked at the box office. Kiara Advani will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which is slated to release on June 21 this year.

She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News which is slated to release in December this year.

Kiara Advani has also started shooting for her forthcoming movie titled Shershaah co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and she will also be seen in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

