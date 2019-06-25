Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role in Guity, a Netflix series produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Ruchi Narain. The movie, Kabir Singh was released on June 21, since its release the movie continues to earn a good amount at the box-office.

While the film has hit the silver screen, the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has put her hands on Guity, a Netflix series produced by Karan Johar. This will be their second collaboration together after 2018 film lust stories.

The story is helmed by Ruchi Narain and starts when a small village girl, the victim of rape raises her voice. The accused is a college star and different versions of truth are surfaced. The story will make the viewers interrogate themselves on who is actually guilty in such circumstances.

Ruchi Narain, the director has also helmed films like Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow and Hanuman Da’ Damdaar in the past. She has also written Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail.

The movie will be released on Netflix this year by Dharmatic which is the digital content blog of Dharma Production.

Kabir Singh hit silver screens on June 21. Since its release, the film continues to amuse the viewers. Till now it has earned an estimated amount of Rs 114.65 crore at the box-office. The tale is based on the life of a surgeon who takes the path of self-destruction when his ex-girlfriend marries someone else. In the movie, Kiara essayed her role as Preeti and Shahid Kapoor was seen in the skin of the surgeon.

The Hindi adaptation of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy is helmed by Sandeep Vanga and produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, Bhushan Kumar and Karishma Kumar. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet- Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva.

