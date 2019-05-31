Kiara Advani sexy photo: Bollywood diva Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, has taken social media by storm with her latest photo, have a look!

Kiara Advani sexy photo: Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani has been breaking the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which she is seen posing with two red balloons and is dressed in a white top. Her million dollar smile will make you melt and the photo has already gone viral on social media. Kiara Advani, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story shot to fame after her amazing and bold performance in Karan Johar’s Netflix Original movie Lust Stories co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Kiara Advani was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank which tanked at the box office.

Kiara Advani has a huge fan base across the country and she is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses. She has more than 4 million followers on her official Instagram account and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which go viral on social media in no time! Kiara Advani is also a sensational dancer.

Kiara Advani has also starred in Telugu movies such as Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Bharat Ane Nenu. She won millions of hearts with her promising debut in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and later with her bold performance in Lust Stories.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which is the official adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21 this year.

Kiara Advani will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News. Kiara Advani has also started shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming venture Shershaah which also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Kiara Advani will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb which also stars R Madhavan.

