Kiara Advani sexy photo: Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sultry red high-slit gown has been breaking the Internet! The diva will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank and Good News.

Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational new comers in Bollywood

Kiara Advani sexy photo: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who grabbed all attention after her bold act in Karan Johar directorial Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film starring Neha Dhupia and Vicky Kaushal, is a star in the making and has already become a social media sensation all thanks to her sexy, sultry, sizzling, seductive and hot photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Kiara Advani on her social media account, the MS Dhoni actress looks sizzling in a sultry red high-slit off-shoulder gown.

He silver earrings are extremely stylish and the hairdo is to die for! Her killer smile and the sexy pose will give anyone a run for their money! Kiara Advani is one of the most sensational newcomers in Bollywood who has featured in several Bollywood and other regional films such as Fugly, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Bharat Ane Nenu, Lust Stories, and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Kiara will be now seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank which is slated to hit the big screen on April 17.

Kiara Advani will also be seen in Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good News. She is one of the sexist Bollywood actresses.

