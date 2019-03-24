Kiara Advani sexy photos: Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani's latest photos on Instagram in which she is seen dressed in a sexy silver off-shoulder dress have been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see Kiara striking a sexy pose which has taken social media by storm!

Kiara Advani is one of the most talented new actresses in the Indian film industry

Kiara Advani sexy photos: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who shot to fame after her amazing performance in Karan Johar directorial Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film, has set the Internet ablaze with her sexy, sultry and hot photos which were shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram. In the series of photos, Kiara Advani looks sizzling in an off-shoulder silver dress as she gears up for the Filmfare Awards 2019. In the pictures, we see the MS Dhoni star flaunting her sexy back and the photos have been breaking the Internet!

Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry who has a huge fan base. She is also a social media sensation and keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos as well as videos on her Instagram account. Kiara Advani has more than 3 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram and is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian film industry. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which was a sports drama—a biopic on former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

However, Kiara Advani shot to fame after starring in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia. Kiara Advani has also worked in several Telugu films such as Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Bharat Ane Nenu, among a few others and has also worked in Hindi films like Fugly and Machine.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in big Bollywood films such as Karan Johar’multi-starrer film Kalank in which she will be seen in a special song along with Varun Dhawan titled First Class. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which is a Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

She has another big Bollywood film in her kitty—Good News which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara Advani is one of the most talented new actresses in the Indian film industry and has a huge fan following across the country!

She is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account and other social media platforms which set the Internet on fire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More