Lust Stories star Kiara Advani, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, shared a glimpse from the much-anticipated song titled Rama Loves Seetha on her official Instagram account on Sunday evening. In the video song, her chemistry with Telugu superstar Ram Charan is amazing and fans cannot wait to see the two together in the much-awaited song.

In the promo, we see Kiara Advani dressed in a sexy white and blue lehenga and she is looking absolutely stunning in the video song! Kiara Advani, who shot to fame with Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, which was a Netflix original film, is one of the most promising and rising new faces in Bollywood. She has previously featured in Bollywood films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Fugly, Machine, among many others and has also appeared in Telugu films such as Bharat Ane Nenu.

She will also be seen in Kalank, Kabir Singh, Good News, among others. Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has been setting the Internet on fire with her sexy photos and videos.

