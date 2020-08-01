On Saturday, actor Kiara Advani posted a breathtaking photo of her birthday celebrations a day after she celebrated her 28th bash at home and appreciated her parents, colleagues and fans for their wishes.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to Instagram to share a picture from her at-home birthday celebrations where she is seen seated at a table full of birthday cakes and desserts. In the caption, she went on to extend gratitude towards her fans, friends, and family for showering love and best wishes on her.

“With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends, and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls, and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday,” she wrote in the caption.

“Feeling so so so loved. I pray you are as Happy, healthy, and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me. All Gods blessings,” Kiara added.

Wishes poured in for the ‘Lust Stories’ actor on Friday as she ringed into her 28th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including her ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Shahid Kapoor had wished her on the occasion. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the birthday girl and wrote, “Dearest Kiara, your talent and energy light up the world. Here’s to a Happy Birthday.”

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared a stunning picture from Kiara’s Instafeed and wished her on a special day. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who had worked with Kiara in Netflix’s ‘Guilty’ shared a picture from the sets of the film and wished her co-actor on her birthday. “I love my Kiki. Happiest birthday to you,” she wrote along with the picture.

Others who extended birthday greetings to the ‘Good Newwz’ actor include actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

