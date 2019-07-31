Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in news for dating rumours. After signing the film named Shershaah the actors will share the screen space again in the upcoming gangster drama. No official statement has been made yet but it will be exciting to see them romance in a gangster-themed movie.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space again in the upcoming unnamed gangster drama. The stars have already signed a film together titled Shershaah and now are all set to romance again in the next project. Currently, Siddharth is busy promoting his forthcoming movie Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra which is set to release on August 2.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. The actor got famous from her recent release and has already singed many projects including Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah. On the other hand, Siddharth will be seen in Marjaavaan and Shershaah.

There were rumours that the actors are dating each other but no official statement has been made by any of them.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh which was a remake of Arjun Reddy. The movie performed extremely well at the ticket window and was trending among the fans for a very long time after the release. The intense love story turned out to be a blockbuster and became one of the best films of both the actors Shahid and Kiara.

