Student of the year star Sidharth Malhotra is all set to surprise his fans with a biopic this time. As per sources, Malhotra is roped to portray the role of Vikram Batra, a captain who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War (1999). Bharat Ane Nenu Kiara Advani will join Malhotra for the biopic. She will be seen essaying the role of Vikram’s girlfriend. As per sources, Karan Johar will produce the movie under the Dharma Productions banner. The SOTY director will also join hands with Shabbir Boxwala. It will be a debut movie for director Vishnu Vardhan.

Talking about playing the protagonist in a biopic, the actor was noted saying that a biopic needs to be meaningful so that audience connect. It is based on a real person so he thinks such movies and roles should be handled with sensitivity. Malhotra will be playing the character which is very sensitive and the story is quite touching.

Earlier there were reports of Sidharth doing double roles in the movie. The makers will also talk about Vikram Batra’s relationship with girlfriend Dimple Cheema. As per sources close to the makers of Vikram Batra biopic, Kiara and Sidharth have been paired to play a power couple in the film.

Talking about stars working with Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen working with Karan Johar in Baar Baar Dekho starring Katrina Kaif while Kiara recently worked with Johar for web series lust story where she was seen playing the role of a teacher.

