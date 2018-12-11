Kiara Advani, who is one of the most adored and loved new comers in bollywood has become a social media sensation too. The hot and happening stills of Kiara manage to pop a million eyes at once. Kiara has been rising ever since she played a role in Netflix's famous series Lust stories. Bollywood's budding lady Kiara Advani is an avid social media user and keeps on sharing photos updates with her fans. The actor never misses a chance to impress her fans with her ultimate hotness.

The sizzling diva has a trendy fashion sense which makes her slay in every post of her. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking sexy as ever. Posing with Manish Malhotra in a party, Kiara is looking absolutely sexy. All party ready in a red shining backless gown, Kiara is fluttering a million hearts altogether.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with the movie M.s Dhoni and since then she has been on a roll. Enjoying a fan following of more than 2.2 million people, Kiara is undoubdtedly one of the most followed bollywood divas. Her perfromance in the famouse remix song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast gave an instant popularity. Not just Bollywood, Kiara has also been seen in a Telegu movie Bharat Ane Nenu recently which made her debut in the south Indian film industry. In one of the interviews, Kiara was caught saying that she finds herself fortunate that her first south Indian movie became a hit at the box-office.

