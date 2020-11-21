A film critic shared on Twitter that Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is set to be released in theatres on December 11, 2020.

“#BreakingNews… ALL SET FOR THEATRICAL RELEASE IN DEC 2020… #IndooKiJawani – starring #KiaraAdvani and #AdityaSeal – to release in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020… Directed by Abir Sengupta… Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples,” he noted.

Earlier, the ‘Kabir Singh’ star shared a teaser of a dancing number ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ from the film. Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications.

The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos. ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

Kiara Advani had earlier shared a teaser of her upcoming song ‘Hasina Pagal Deewani’ from the film. The teaser received more than two lakh views within the first 42 minutes of being posted.

Earlier, Advani had introduced her character of Indoo Gupta from her upcoming film and dropped a teaser of the film featuring herself. The actor took to Instagram to share the short clip where she is seen decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the “exciting” thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application.

