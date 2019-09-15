Indoo Ki Jawani: Actress Kiara Advani starts shooting for her female-centric film titled as Indoo Ki Jawani today. The film will be based on a young girl Indoo from Ghaziabad. Check out Kiara's pictures from the first day of shooting.

No doubt that actress Kiara Advani definitely is enjoying a blissful time of her career. After a blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, the actress will be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a female-centric film titled as Indoo Ki Jawani for which she kick-started the shooting today. Kiara took to her Instagram stories to tell her fans that she has started shooting for her next and she shared a snap and wrote in the caption that #IndooKiJawani Let’s begin.

The film which is a coming-of-age comedy will be about a young feisty girl Indoo from Ghaziabad and her dating misadventures. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, has been roped opposite Kiara in this film. Excited for her first female-centric film, Kiara earlier said in an interview that Indoo is edgy, quirky and lovable. She was really excited about the shooting of the film because it is interesting and relevant as the story is set in today’s time.

She said that the script of the film is a special one and Nikkhil and she was meant to do it together. Indoo Ki Jawani will be produced by Nikkhil Advani, Ryan Stephen, and Niranjan Iyengar and is written by Abir Sengupta. On the other hand, Kiara’s fans are excited more than her for her upcoming series of projects.

Talking about her upcoming projects then, Kiara will be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, in Shershaah opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. There were also speculations making the rounds that the actress has increased her fees after the smash hit Kabir Singh. She has also gained a large pool of fan base after Kabir Singh as many fell for her after seeing her portraying the role of Preeti Sikka.

