Bollywood's new fashion icon, Kiara Advani has once again left her fans awestruck with her gorgeous looks. The diva keeps on swaying her fans with the hot and happening photo updates on social media. The starlet is currently busy shooting for her upcoming romantic flick with Diljit Dosanjh. Kiara is one of the new-comers that Bollywood welcomed recently and in such a short span of her career, she has managed to impress a massive population.

The actor shot to fame with her role in MS Dhoni and later her sexy moves in the remake of iconic song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast created a buzz on the internet. The astounding performance of Kiara in Netflix series Lust Stories made her talk to the town and since then, she is continuously climbing the ladders of success. Time and again, the beauty amazes her fans with her ultra-glam looks and this time too, she took to her official Instagram account to share a photo of her in the look she carried for Nickyanka wedding reception.

All dolled-up in Manish Malhotra’s creation, Kiara is looking absolutely stunning. The dreamy shimmery lehenga has mde her rank high in the fashion meter.The breathtaking look of this diva is one of the reasons she bags such a massive fan following. Well, this is not the first time, Kiara keeps on surprising her fan with sexy and sultry photos of her. Recently, she posted a photo in a backdrop red vintage car where she can be seen donning a red classy outfit. This photo not only broke the internet but fans said she reminds of the much-popular character Poo of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look!

