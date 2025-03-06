Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' Due To Pregnancy?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was supposed to play the female lead in Ranveer Singh's Don 3. However, the actress has decided to step out of the film to 'prioritise her personal life' after the pregnancy announcement.

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Kiara Advani


Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was supposed to play the female lead in Ranveer Singh’s Don 3. However, the actress has decided to step out of the film to ‘prioritise her personal life’ after the pregnancy announcement.

Did Kiara Exit Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’?

As per the media reports, Kiara Advani has chosen to prioritise her personal life over Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation yet either from Kiara Advani or the makers of Don 3 over the recent development.

Last Year, the makers announced that Kiara Advani would be a part of Ranveer Singh’s starrer Don 3. Making the special announcement, Excel Entertainment wrote, “Welcome to the Don universe, Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement video, however, did not reveal any information about Kiara’s role in the movie. Moreover, Kiara Advani reshared the announcement video on her social media handle.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Kiara Advani Announces Her Pregnancy

The actress announced her pregnancy last week.  Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post announcing the good news. The post features a pair of tiny socks. Sharing the post, the couple wrote in the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara is wrapping up the shoot of ‘War 2. In the film, the actress will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Meanwhile, the actress is also part of Yash’s Toxic. ‘ Apart from these two movies, there is speculation of the actress’s potential involvement in ‘Shakti Shalini’ and ‘Dhoom 4, ‘ both slated for 2026.

