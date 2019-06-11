Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani starer film Kabir Singh went through casting changes. Kaira's co-star Shahid was always the first choice of the director as Kabir Singh. Kiara said she watched the original on the recommendation of Arjun Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Kaira Advani starer film Kabir Singh will hit the screens on June 21, 2019. The trailer and the songs of the film have already created a lot of hype among the audience, and now fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Shahid’s gruelling avatar, the intensity of the plot, the soulful music and the striking chemistry between Shahid and Kiara, everything about the film has attracted the audience. Many of us don’t know but SOTY2 star Tara Sutaria was the first choice of the director.

During film promotional event Kaira was questioned about replacing Tara in the film, Kiara in an interview

told media that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached her and after watching her work in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film India Anne Nanu. She further added that her screen test was liked by the director.

Kabir Singh underwent a lot of casting changes from Ranveer Singh to Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for female lead being considered for the film, but it was Shahid and Kiara were eventually finalised. In the interview, Kaira said that the director had convinced her as she can only do the film.

Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, and the film is all set to release on June 21, 2019.n the film, as everyone can tell from the trailer, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Kabir Singh who is an alcoholic surgeon having anger management issues.

