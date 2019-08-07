Kiara Advani: Thalapathy 64 is trending on social media with the hashtags. Reportedly, Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani is going to cast in the upcoming film of Vijay Thalapathy.

Kiara Advani: Speculations are rife that director of Thalapathy 64, Lokesh Kanagaraj, wants to cast Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani opposite Vijay in his upcoming flick! The news, however, isn’t confirmed but the idea of seeing two great actors on screen has already created much buzz among the fans.

The Thalapathy 64 crew is already set for the shoot that includes music director Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan, editor Philomin raj, and the film will be bankrolled under the banner, Xavier Britto. Kiara Advani who is busy with her shoots is expected to manage her dates for this film.

Lust Stories actress Kiara as per reports loved the script, and if she says yes to Thalapathy 64, she would be making her debut into the Tamil cinema opposite the most sought after actor Vijay Thalapathy. After wooing fans with the commercial hit Kabir Singh, actor Kiara Advani is in demand, people are appreciating her and want to see her more on the screens.

Tamil cinema’s Thalapathy also desires to work with this remarkable actress Kiara Advani who has managed to garner the attention of many! With back to back projects lined up such as Laxmmi bomb starring Akshay Kumar, Good News starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and film Shershah Starring Sidharth Malhotra. It is a little tough for Kiara to manage between dates but we hope she does!

Actor Vijay is the highest-paid actor of the Tamil cinema. C Joseph is popularly called as Thalapathy by his millions of fans which basically means commander. The actor has been seen in the top Tamil movies like Zilla, Kaththi, Sarkar, Puli, Thuppakki, Bairavaa, Pokkiri, Vaseegara, Thalaivaa, Kuruvi, Sura and many more. Vijay also served as a child actor from 1984-1988 in Tamil cinema, after that in 1992 he appeared as a protagonist in the film Naalaiya Theerpu.

Thalapathy 64 makers are scheduling the shoot in October and if it begins on time the film is expected to release on April 2020. Here are some fantastic pictures of Thalapathy and heart taking photos of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

