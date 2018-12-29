Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani has set the Internet on fire with her latest bikini photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. In the photo, we see Kiara Advani chilling in an open pool in a black bikini. Soon after she shared the photo on her official Instagram account, the picture has gone viral on the Internet.

Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani has set the Internet on fire with her latest bikini photo which she shared on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon. In the photo, we see Kiara Advani chilling in an open pool in a black bikini. Soon after she shared the photo on her official Instagram account, the picture has gone viral on the Internet and has garnered thousands of likes in no time. Kiara Advani shot to fame after her phenomenal performance in Karan Johar directorial Lust Stories which was a Netflix Original film.

Kiara Advani is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and more. Kiara Advani has also featured in Bollywood films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Fugly and has also worked in Telugu film industry in films like Machine, Bharat Ane Nenu, among many others. Kiara Advani will be next seen in Good News which is one of the most anticipated films of next year and stars Diljit Dosanjh as well.

Kiara Advani has more than 2.6 million followers on her official Instagram account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More